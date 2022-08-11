School is back in session here in Owensboro-Daviess County and the folks at Friday After 5 have planned a huge Back to School celebration downtown. This week is Back to School Night and features a really fun scavenger hunt that the entire family can compete in. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by WKRBC and is fully interactive through the WBKR app.

In addition to Back to School Night, there's going to be great live music on multiple stages and a special appearance by the newly crowned Little Miss & Mister Daviess County, who'll be opening the evening, in true "school" fashion, with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Friday After 5

Here's Friday night's impressive lineup of entertainment, which will feature the finale of WBKR's Friday Night Fight talent contest sponsored by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. The fun gets underway at 6pm on the Ruoff Party Stage and features these eight finalists.

MACEO

Maceo

DENIM & PEARLS

Denim & Pearls

OKLAHOMA HUNNIES

Oklahoma Hunnies

BOURBON ROOTS

Bourbon Roots

YELLOW BANKS

Yellow Banks

EMMALEE CHINN

Emmalee Chinn

HAPPINESS JONES

Happiness Jones

UNCHARTED

Uncharted

The FIGHT gets underway at 6pm and one of our finalists is going to win $1000 and earn the right to headline the Ruoff Party Stage on Friday, September 2nd on season finale night for the 26th anniversary season of Friday After 5.

Following WBKR's Friday Night Fight, the Ruoff Party Stage will host . . .

THE HEADLINER BAND

FA5

Ruoff Party Stage (8:30pm to 11:30pm)

The Headliner Band will be playing crowd favorites from Rock and Roll, Motown and other hits from the 60s and 70s.

THE JIM GUSTIN BAND

The Jagoe Homes Rivefront Live Stage- (6pm to 9pm)

DALTON'S BURNING

Daltons Burning

The Romain Subaru Overlook (7pm to 9pm)

THE BLUE DIAMOND BLUEGRASS BAND

Blue Diamond Bluegrass

Atmos Energy Amphitheatre at McConnell Plaza- (6pm to 8pm)

THE VELVET BOMBERS

FA5

Lure (7:30pm to 10:30pm)

Friday After 5