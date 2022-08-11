There&#8217;s a Fun Back to School Celebration Friday Evening in Owensboro

There’s a Fun Back to School Celebration Friday Evening in Owensboro

Friday After 5

School is back in session here in Owensboro-Daviess County and the folks at Friday After 5 have planned a huge Back to School celebration downtown. This week is Back to School Night and features a really fun scavenger hunt that the entire family can compete in. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by WKRBC and is fully interactive through the WBKR app.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to Back to School Night, there's going to be great live music on multiple stages and a special appearance by the newly crowned Little Miss & Mister Daviess County, who'll be opening the evening, in true "school" fashion, with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Friday After 5
loading...

Here's Friday night's impressive lineup of entertainment, which will feature the finale of WBKR's Friday Night Fight talent contest sponsored by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. The fun gets underway at 6pm on the Ruoff Party Stage and features these eight finalists.

MACEO

Maceo
loading...

DENIM & PEARLS

Denim & Pearls
loading...

OKLAHOMA HUNNIES

Oklahoma Hunnies
loading...

BOURBON ROOTS

Bourbon Roots
loading...

YELLOW BANKS

Yellow Banks
loading...

EMMALEE CHINN

Emmalee Chinn
loading...

HAPPINESS JONES

Happiness Jones
loading...

UNCHARTED

Uncharted
loading...

The FIGHT gets underway at 6pm and one of our finalists is going to win $1000 and earn the right to headline the Ruoff Party Stage on Friday, September 2nd on season finale night for the 26th anniversary season of Friday After 5.

Following WBKR's Friday Night Fight, the Ruoff Party Stage will host . . .

THE HEADLINER BAND

FA5
loading...

Ruoff Party Stage (8:30pm to 11:30pm)

The Headliner Band will be playing crowd favorites from Rock and Roll, Motown and other hits from the 60s and 70s.

THE JIM GUSTIN BAND

The Jagoe Homes Rivefront Live Stage- (6pm to 9pm)

DALTON'S BURNING

Daltons Burning
loading...

The Romain Subaru Overlook (7pm to 9pm)

THE BLUE DIAMOND BLUEGRASS BAND

Blue Diamond Bluegrass
loading...

Atmos Energy Amphitheatre at McConnell Plaza- (6pm to 8pm)

THE VELVET BOMBERS

FA5
loading...

Lure (7:30pm to 10:30pm)

Friday After 5
loading...

 

 

 

 

Friday After 5 2022 Lineup

The 2022 season of Friday After 5 is going to be action packed! Here's a look at the singers and bands who will be making this season of FA5 one of the best in the event's history.
Categories: What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top