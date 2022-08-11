Chris Kattan was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996-2003, and while his name might not be as instantly recognizable as some of his castmates (Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey), his face and his characters certainly are. The characters Kattan is most known for, at least in my opinion, are Mango, Mr. Peepers, and Doug Butabi. Chris was up on the big screen several times in the late 90s and early 2000s in movies like Night at the Roxbury, Corky Ramono, and Undercover Brother. More recently, Chris has been busy on the small screen with a recurring role on The Middle, and as the voice of the title character in the animated series Bunnicula.

Chris and His Life-Changing Accident

A lot of people may not know that Chris suffered a serious injury - he broke his neck - during a sketch on SNL. An injury like that could have left Kattan paralyzed - luckily it did not, but it did leave him with lingering pain and several surgeries. For an actor who relies so much on physical comedy, you can imagine the effect this had on his career.

He Is Back, Baby

Despite his injury, Chris has stayed busy over the years. He had over 50 appearances as "Bob" on the Indiana-set comedy The Middle, and he voiced the bunny-Dracula hybrid, Bunnicula, for all 76 episodes of the Cartoon Network series. Chris has also been a part of several reality-type programs, including Dancing With the Stars in 2017 and most recently on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. And now, Chris is on tour, doing live stand-up comedy shows all over the place.

See Chris Kattan & Friends

Kattan is bringing his stand-up act to Southern Indiana, playing a show at the Eagles Lodge in Vincennes this Sunday, August 14th at 8 pm. Purchase tickets online here.

Let's Hear From the Man Himself

We had the chance to chat with Chris Kattan recently, to help get the word out about his show this weekend. We talked to him about some of our favorite characters, and if we would see anything of them at his show. Kattan confirmed that Mango would, indeed, make an appearance. What else does his show include? Who knows - it's different every night. Take a listen to the rest of our conversation with Chris.

