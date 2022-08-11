Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium Hosting Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event

Waverly Hills in Kentucky is known for being one of the most haunted places in the midwest, and now you can enjoy Waverly Hills in a new way with their Mystic Celebration.

Why a Waverly Hills Fundraiser?

Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors.

Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing its creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.

Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event

In September, Waverly Hills will be hosting the Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration event. This event will take place at Waverly Hills, and will be basically a vendor fair (of course vendors with a spooky flair). They will have tarot readings, a psychic gallery, crystals, and more. They'll even have food on site!

Here's what Waverly Hills has to say about the event:

Special Event Fundraiser! Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration. Saturday September 17th, 2022. Taro Readers, Psychic Gallery, Reiki Demonstrations, Q and A's, Speakers, Authors, Guests, Lindsay's Kitchen Food Truck, Vendors, Tours, Gift Shop along with other Amazing things in store for you. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Click the link below to make your reservations. Look forward to seeing you!

The event will take place on September 17th from 10 AM to 6 PM and if this sounds like something you want to go to, tickets are on sale now.

Just HOW haunted is Waverly?

