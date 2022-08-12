When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville?

Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means that the iconic store, Spirit Halloween will be opening soon.

This year has really flown by. It seems like yesterday, we were all counting down as the ball dropped to ring in 2022. In a little over two months, Halloween will be here. That means that you'll be seeing a lot of Halloween candy, decor, and costumes on the shelves at stores all across the Evansville area if you haven't already. One thing that has really taken off in the past few years is the popup Halloween store, Spirit Halloween...but when can we expect to see it opening up in Evansville this year?

Spirit Halloween is Coming Soon

Spirit Halloween is a place that Halloween fanatics love to visit. Whether they are buying everything they can when they visit the store to decorate their house, or they are just going to look, there's something about Spirit Halloween that captivates Halloween lovers. This store has become so popular that there is even a new movie coming out about Spirit Halloween starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook. According to IMDb, this is what Spirit Halloween: The Movie is about:

When a Halloween store opens in a deserted strip-mall, three friends, thinking they've outgrown trick or treating, decide to spend the night locked inside. But their night of spook-filled fun soon turns to outlandish survival.

I never would have expected to see a movie about this Halloween store, but as you can see, it's happening. Spirit Halloween has over 1,400 stores across the United States, making it the largest Halloween retailer in North America...and the only one with a movie named after it.

If you have ever been to a Spirit Halloween, you know that there are so many things that you'll find in there, including Halloween costumes, Halloween decorations, and exclusive animatronics that’ll have your home the place to see this Halloween season. As we get closer to October, many are wondering when Spirit Halloween will be opening in Evansville. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer at all.

When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville in 2022?

Some Spirit stores have already opened up around the country, with perhaps the earliest store opening on July 30 in New Jersey. When it comes to Evansville, we will have two Spirit Halloween locations in 2022. The first of which is located in the former Pier 1 location off of Burkhardt Road, next to Fresh Market.

The second, and newest location in Evansville can be found in the former Sleep Outfitters location on North Green River Road.

Now that you know where you can find Spirit Halloween in Evansville, you really want to know when they will be opening, right? Well, according to their website, Evansville's Spirit Halloween locations will be opening up sometime in August. No exact date has been given, but it will be happening sooner rather than later as one of my co-workers recently spotted an "Opening Soon" sign in the old Pier 1 window.

So get ready for Halloween by keeping an eye out for Evansville's Spirit Halloween locations to open soon!

