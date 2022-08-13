20 Foods That Make Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Residents Happy

Most of us love to eat. Food, and the art of preparing food, are something that we all have in common. Food is a central part of our social gatherings and brings us together around a table to share and communicate with family and friends.

Food makes us all happy and certain foods really put a smile on our faces.

Why do certain foods make us happy?

According to

First We Feast,

We're innately pleasure-seekers, and studies like this one have shown that certain foods—such as sugar, salt, and fat—are potent natural reward drivers. This reaction occurs because they trigger the release of key “pleasure” neurotransmitters—such as dopamine—more than their healthy counterparts.

What food makes people happiest? You might be surprised to know that most of the foods that we love aren't the foods that can actually improve our mood and make us happy.

B6 vitamins – poultry, leafy greens, beef



B6 vitamins are vital for converting tryptophan into serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a primary role in mood, learning, appetite, and impulse control, Cohn said. B6 is found in poultry, seafood, beef, leafy greens, spinach, and kale.

- USAToday

What foods make you happy?

We asked you and here are some of the foods that make you giddy!

