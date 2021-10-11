Good News Hoosiers – Indiana is One of the States With the Fewest Bullying Problems
Well here is some good news to share about the Hoosier state, and I'm so glad that I figured out it was good news. At first, I completely misunderstood the results of this report, and I was preparing to write about how bad the bullying problem is in Indiana. Thankfully, the opposite is true here - according to this report, there are only four other states with fewer bullying problems than Indiana. But what does that really mean?
WalletHub just released a report called 2021’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems, and I'm excited to say that Indiana is ranked #44 on the list (out of 48 states). The results were not so favorable for California, which was at the top of the list - a place you don't want to be in this particular case. As for the rest of the Tri-State area, Kentucky landed at #39 on the list, and Illinois came in at #29.
How Were The States Graded?
WalletHub looked at three different aspects of bullying...
- Bullying Prevalence: This has to do with the amount of bullying and cyberbullying incidents, and the amount of physical violence associated with these incidents. Indiana ranked #44 in this category.
- Bullying Impact & Treatment: Metrics in this category include the number of students who missed school because of bullying, the cost of truancy for schools due to bullying, and others. Indiana ranked #24 in this category.
- Anti-Bullying Laws: This category addresses how states and schools are addressing and dealing with bullying and cyberbullying. Indiana ranked #41 in this category.
There is, obviously, a lot more to this report, and if this kind of thing is the least bit interesting to you, I would highly recommend you READ THE FULL REPORT for yourself. At the very least, you can scroll over the map below to see how the rest of the country scored.