Louisville Fall Harvest Festival Is Like an Autumn Version of the Kentucky State Fair

While we all wait for these summer temperatures to FINALLY bid farewell--we're on tap for highs in the 80s for a few more days, still--we can still plan for fall getaways when we KNOW the air will be cooler.

This whole "If you don't like the weather in Kentucky, wait five minutes" thing isn't playing out as it should. I've BEEN waiting. I've gone through SEVERAL five-minute periods and we're STILL getting summertime highs a week into October.

But I am confident that by month's end that will all change and a fall state of mind will be cemented by temps in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. I mean, my sweaters are just hanging there, holding off the moths.

Thankfully, I'm pretty sure I'll need one at the end of October and if we decide to head to Louisville for the Fall Harvest Festival, I'll be ready.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

I'm pretty sure the whole family will enjoy a three-day getaway in the 'Ville. You can seriously pick and choose when you get there, considering all the Halloween events that will also be happening.

The Louisville Fall Harvest Festival will take place on the Jefferson County courthouse square (which makes Louisville sound like Mayberry) and will feature no shortage of events for young and old alike. I'd list them all for you but, good grief, this is a really huge event. Just hang on to this for reference:

Who knows? Maybe staying in a resort park where the accommodations are all vintage Airstream RVs might be the perfect compliment to the perfect autumn weekend. (See below for more details.)

I've always liked Louisville. Yeah, it's a big city and very often doesn't feel like it's in the south. But there are so many unique neighborhoods and festivals IN those neighborhoods, not to mention Bardstown Road which ALWAYS rocks my world.

My grandmother used to live and work there and I couldn't wait to visit when I was a kid.

Happy Fall, everybody. Plan trips. Take it all in. Winter will be here before we know it.

The Airstream Resort Park in Louisville, Kentucky You could stay in any resort park and have fun. But when you stay at PROGRESS PARK, your accommodations are Airstream RVs ! They also have cottages for larger groups.