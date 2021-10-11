Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us.

Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.

I asked around to see what people did and they shared with me a variety of different things. A good bit of Owensboro left and landed in PCB. I think the joke goes "Owensboro packs up and heads to the beach in Fall." I have heard a few people say don't go there if you want to get away from everyone LOL. Several headed to the mountains to enjoy a bit slower-paced time with gorgeous views of the Fall colors, bears, yummy food, and tons of tourist attractions. And still, some headed to other beaches or destinations they have come to love or enjoy over the years.

A few people shared with me they used the time to catch up on housework or even planned the week around a surgery that needed to happen.

I have to admit I lived vicariously through every single one of you as we sat home and stayed to our regular routine. As everyone heads back to normalcy today let's take a trip down last week's memory lane and remember our Fall Break VACAY.

Head to the WBKR Facebook Page and share your vacation photos with us.

HEAVENLY HAVEN FARMS & ZIPLINES Heavenly Haven Farm & Ziplines is located in Columbia, Kentucky about two and half hours from Owensboro. The farm features tons to do in the fall and they just opened for the season.

The Airstream Resort Park in Louisville, Kentucky You could stay in any resort park and have fun. But when you stay at PROGRESS PARK, your accommodations are Airstream RVs ! They also have cottages for larger groups.