Rock On! Kansas Making Tour Stop in Evansville

Kansas is rolling into town like "Dust in the Wind". Their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour will be at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. We have the presale code to get your tickets today!

Funny story! My brother-in-law is a HUGE fan of Kansas. He has seen them a ton of times all over the country. It was no surprise that when Kansas came to Evansville several years ago, my sister, brother-in-law, and two of their friends traveled from Michigan to see the show. Chris and I like Kansas, but it was the same night as Jason Aldean. Not, just Jason, but Kane Brown and my boyfriend, Chris Young were also there. Needless to say, my family went to Kansas and we went to see Jason Aldean. We met up and had some drinks after both of the concerts were over to share concert stories. We all had a great night enjoying some great music. Well, now you can have a great night too! Kansas is coming back to Evansville, and if you love some great classic rock, they won't disappoint.

Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Kansas is set to return to the Victory Theatre on their Point of Know Return Tour on February 3rd, 2022 at 7 PM. Downtown Evansville will be rocking so "Carry On Wayward Son" and get your tickets!

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 8th at 10 AM. But wait. You can purchase them now with this exclusive pre-sale code. Just enter RETURN before 10 PM tonight and you can get some early bird tickets. Really good seats start at $46 (plus applicable taxes).

