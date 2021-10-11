Who’s Down for the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival?

Okay, that's it. I'm owning it right now. I love all things Bigfoot. And it has nothing to do with the fact that I wear size 15 shoes.

I've regaled you enough with my story about the pseudo-encounter my family had in Arkansas back in the early 70s. And you might remember when it was reported a little later in that decade that there had been a sighting out on Fairview Drive, although the description of whatever it was a little on the vague side.

Also, I was really jazzed when they THINK they found Bigfoot DNA in eastern Kentucky. Yes, even it stretches plausibility, I am intrigued by all of this.

So it would follow that I am also VERY intrigued about the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival happening in the spring of 2022. Bonus points for the organizers for giving me plenty of time to plan the adventure. I hope I can go.

Honestly, whoever is in charge of event planning in eastern Tennessee deserves some kind of award. There literally is ALWAYS something to do in the Smokies--up to and including celebrating a creature that might not even exist. Yes, I know that's blasphemous in certain circles. Oh well. I still love it all.

The festival will take place in Townsend, Tennessee on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 from noon to 6 PM.

Right now, the second annual event is in the early planning stages but last year there was a Bigfoot 5K, evidence displays, and, hilariously, a Bigfoot calling contest. And so much more. In fact, here is a lot of photos from last year's event:

It sounds like so much fun. I didn't see an official storytelling hour or something like it, but I'm sure the stories will be flying.

You know, there IS a website that lists Bigfoot sightings in Kentucky, but there have been none around here since 2019.

I haven't found a similar site for Tennessee, but if the Volunteer State is going to host a Bigfoot festival, maybe somebody should get that ball rolling.

And who knows, maybe one day, Dolly Parton--arguably east Tennessee's most famous hometown girl--will do a duet with the big guy. She'd totally be down for it, right?

