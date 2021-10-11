See What Goes Into Cleaning Franklin Street After the Fall Festival [PHOTOS]
From what I saw, the 100th edition of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was a rousing success. After last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, Tri-State residents were more than excited to get back to Franklin Street. Over 100 booths were on-site once again serving up thousands of food options. Kids of all ages made their way to the lawn of the west branch library to enjoy the adrenaline rush of riding their favorite rides and trying to score a big stuffed animal or a new goldfish with the variety of carnival games. And, thousands tried to score life-changing money by purchasing a record-setting $1.5 million worth of half-pot tickets. For most of us, when we step off Franklin Street for the final time of Fall Festival week and make our way home, putting all the food, rides, games, and half-pot ticket booths in our rear-view, we don't put another second of thought into it until it rolls around again next year. For the West Side Nut Club, when the Festival officially ends at 10:00 PM Saturday, the hard work begins.
If you drive down Franklin Street late Sunday afternoon (the day after the Festival is over), if you didn't know better, you'd never guess that tens of thousands of people packed the four blocks of Franklin Street between St. Joe and Wabash Avenue of Flags the week before. That's exactly how the West Side Nut Club wants it.
See How the West Side Nut Club Cleans Up After the Fall Festival
Hats off the West Side Nut Club for not only pulling off the massive undertaking that is the Fall Festival each year, but also making sure the space it occupies looks as good as new when it's over.
[Photo Source: West Side Nut Club on Facebook]