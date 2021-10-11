What is the True Identity of Evansville’s Batgirl? [PICS]

Don't confuse her with Super Girl, Cat Woman, or Batwoman, Evansville's newest superhero is Batgirl. If you were at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Friday evening, you likely saw a trio of superheroes watching over Franklin Street.

Not only did Batman make an appearance at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this evening, but he brought Batgirl and Robin with him! The team watched over the festival from a bird’s-eye view and couldn’t have asked for a better sunset. If you weren’t lucky enough to catch them waving at you, check out these cool pictures!

Batman and Robin have been regulars at the festival, but this was Batgirl's first trip to the River City. In the D.C. Universe, Batgirl's true identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon. He's the one with the Bat Phone. In the Evansville, IN Universe, our Batgirl is not a typical civilian. She's a real-life superhero...But WHO is she?

Meet Evansville Police Department's Special Events Coordinator

Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a big challenge in her career this year. Phil Smith moved into the role of Assistant Police Chief, and Taylor's position took over a lot of the public speaking and appearances that Phil did.

You might see her at fundraising events like 'Over the Edge' for Granted, you can hear her every week on our segment 'You Down with EPD?', or perhaps you saw her at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival as Batgirl.

Who is Officer Taylor Merriss? Taylor Merriss is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. She has already participated in many public events, meeting the community, and answering questions about the department.

