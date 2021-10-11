This is a good time to check the batteries in your weather radio and find the safest place in your home. Even though it's technically fall, clearly mother nature does not know that, or she just doesn't care

Ron Rhodes with WEHT Your Weather Authority gave us details about this afternoon and evening's forecast, and let's just say, we can be thankful the Fall Festival was last week.



I have a sixth sense for rain, and I am feeling it today. I thought this might be a superpower, but it's really just part of a medical issue. You don't want to know about that right now - Let's see what the weather service has to say about our forecast.

Here is the National Weather Service Paducah's Hazardous Weather Outlook 10/11/21

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are forecast to move across the region today. A few may be strong to locally severe. Damaging wind appears to be the primary hazard. A brief, low end tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The activity will push east and out of southwest Indiana and the Kentucky Pennyrile region by early evening.

Be Weather-Ready: Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Be Weather-Ready: Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Create a Communications Plan: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. Pick a safe room in your home such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Get more ideas for a plan at: https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a damaging wind or large hail is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows.

Prepare Your Home: Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather hits, secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for severe thunderstorms. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt during severe weather.

