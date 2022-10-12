Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?

I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?

What Determines How Safe a City Is?

Feeling safe is just that, a feeling - so how do you quantify something like that? Of course, there are crime rates and statistics to look at, but there are other factors that make a city more or less safe than others. The folks at WalletHub examined dozens of safety-related metrics and compiled a list of the Safest City in America for 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The list includes the most populated cities in America (182 of them), comparing them across three main categories which each had several subcategories. Below are a few examples of each.

Home & Community Safety

Mass shootings

Sexual assaults/sexual offenders

Terrorist attacks

Number of law enforcement, firefighters, and EMT's

Drug-related deaths

Traffic-related deaths

Natural-Disaster Risk

Earthquake risk

Tornado risk

Hurricane risk

Financial Safety

Unemployment rate

Employment growth

Foreclosure rate

Poverty rate

The Most and Least Safe Cities

After doing all of their fancy-schmancy calculating and figuring, the report determined that Columbia, MD is the safest city in America. Conversely, the city that came in dead last - making it the least safe city in America - St. Louis, MO.

What About Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky?

There are a handful of cities in the Tri-State that show up on the list, some are much safer than others.

Indianapolis Unsplash.com loading...

Indiana

Fort Wayne, IN comes in at a very respectable #36, making it the highest-ranking Tri-State city on the list. Indianapolis, however, is ranked at #151, making it the least safe city in the Tri-State.

Chicago Unsplash.com loading...

Illinois

Aurora, IL is not only the home of Wayne's World but it is also ranked as the #37 safest city in America. It should be no surprise that Chicago is on the list, and it should be no surprise that it is towards the bottom at #133.

Lexington, Kentucky Getty Images loading...

Kentucky

The bluegrass state is represented twice on this list too, unfortunately, both cities landed on the "less safe" portion of the list, with Louisville at #124, and Lexington at #146.

You can see the rest of the report HERE or you can check out the interactive map below.

28 Popular and Obscure Songs With 'Indiana' in Their Lyrics