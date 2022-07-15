Illinois Man Drives Around Hanging Snake Out Window (Video)
You can see odd things out on the road...I've witnessed people driving with one leg out the window, dogs on laps, people wearing clown masks, and of course LOUD driving karaoke. This is something I've never seen before, ever. Leave it to Chicago, to get weird.
A dog hanging it's head out the window is pretty common. They enjoy the breeze, the sun, and simply looking around...But what about a snake?
Let's start at the beginning before we get to the video...Transporting a snake, isn't there a box or some sort of glass structure you can put a snake in? Not like your four legged friend that will just sit looking out the window, right?
Apparently this guy is a snake lover and he took his long friend, for a drive...and his long friend just enjoys the fresh air like the rest of us! Imaging driving down the highway and thinking, wait...is that what I think it is? Is that a guy holding a SNAKE OUT HIS WINDOW as he drives?
He looks quite happy, the driver that is. Is the snake happy? Does the snake like the ride? Look at the way it curls under the door handle and hangs on...I mean, that's pretty natural for a snake...But maybe the snake is like, what the hell am I doing?
