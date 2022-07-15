Another Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Contest Open To Anyone

Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet.

I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.

History of the Mullet

You might be surprised to find out that the mullet has been around long before the late 80s and early 90s. Even though that's when the hairstyle's popularity was at its highest, that hairdo has actually been around for centuries. According to History.com:

While literature’s first mullet mention may have come from the ancient Greek poet Homer—in The Iliad, he described the Abantes, a group of spearmen, as wearing “their forelocks cropped, hair grown long at the backs,”—the term “mullet” wasn’t actually coined until 1994, thanks to the Beastie Boys’ song “Mullet Head.” The Oxford English Dictionary credits the hip-hop group as the first to use “mullet” to describe the high-low cut that’s long been described as “business up front and a party in the back.”

The Mullet is Back

It seems like ever since 2020, the mullet has been making a comeback. Men from all over are letting their hair grow out in the back and proudly showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall". That's no knock from me at all. I am actually kind of jealous that my hair won't allow me to have that look. However, if you are one of those guys out there that has been growing their hair out to rock the mullet, you are in luck. Earlier this summer, one Kentucky fair hosted a Mullet Pagent, now I guess there's a new trend going on in the state because another fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest...with a cash prize!

Hopkins County Madisonville Fair Mullet Contest

The Hopkins County Madisonville Fair will be holding a Mullet Contest on Friday, July 29th at 9 p.m. This event is open to all counties, not just residents of Hopkins County. Here's everything you need to know about the Mullet Contest:

There will be contests for three age groups: Ages 5-10, 11-16, and 17 years old and up.

Winners in each class will receive a $50 cash prize. The first runner-up in each class will receive $25.

Dress snazzy in a way that will really show off your sweet mullet

Registration is July 29th from 5-8 p.m. at the Karaoke Tent on the Midway.

Contact Kristen Brown at 270-399-1766 for more information.

