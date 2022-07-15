Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye.

It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.

Get The Best Views at This Architectural Wonder Missouri Lake Airbnb

This would be a fun house to stay at and it's close to shopping and restaurants, but I can just imagine spending hours just sitting on the deck and enjoying the lake. I've been to the lake once and it was a quick trip and I fell in love with the area, so staying here for a few days maybe even a week would be something that I would enjoy a lot.

It's reasonably priced too so you could get some friends or family together and go in on the Airbnb and then tell everyone that you stayed in a house that looks like it's upside down.