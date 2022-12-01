Magical Christmas Cabin in Missouri Perfect for Holiday Getaway

I love to decorate my home for Christmas, but it can be a hassle sometimes. Here's a magical cabin in Missouri where you don't have to decorate at all you just have to show up.

Known as the Christmas Cabin in Branson Missouri, this is a perfect getaway cabin for the holidays. It's spacious and fits a friend's getaway or a family and has a gas fireplace and a private, screened-in balcony with a breathtaking view of the Ozarks. The best part, you don't have to come to this cabin around Christmas time, it's decorated for Christmas all year long. Now, this is my kind of cabin!

Missouri Airbnb Christmas Cabin

The cabin host also offers shows and attractions tickets at a cheaper price to you can not worry about spending a ton of money on attractions when you can get them straight from the host of the Airbnb.

The cabin is also close to the heart of Branson, so you will not have to drive far to enjoy shows, rides, and all the Christmas fun Branson has to offer this time of year. My family and I are always looking for fun, new places to stay when we travel and you all know how much I just love Christmas. I think we will need to put this on our bucket list to stay the next time we visit Branson.