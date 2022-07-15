The Greatest Thrift Store Ever Exists on the East Coast of Florida [PHOTOS]

If you're a thrifter get ready to feast your eyes on one of the great thrift stores we have ever visited in these here parts of the world.

PROFESSIONAL THRIFTER APPROVED

Angel here and a few weeks ago I ventured to the east coast of Florida to spend some time with my precious family and relax. One of my favorite things to do on vacation is looking for thrift and consignment stores to visit. I consider myself a professional bargain shopper and I would have to say anyone who knows me would agree.

It was like a ram in the thicket when I saw it over my right shoulder as we pulled into Jacksonville Beach. The name is Hope's Closet Thrift. I fell in love instantly.

ALL ABOUT HOPE'S CLOSET THRIFT

Hope's Closet Thrift is a thrift store that supplies aid to other non-profit organizations in the community in which they reside.

Our Mission is to glorify God by providing affordable donated and new merchandise in a dignified retail setting that allows us to disciple people, help fund the Transformation Center’s programs and promote and support our ministry partners.

I had the opportunity to speak with one of the store managers and she told me Hope's Thrift Closet is owned by a church called The Church of Eleven 22.

People are able to purchase extremely nice items for pennies on the dollar what they would in a regular store. The staff even went to market this year and purchased new items to include in their boutique sections. These items are super nice items that you would find in a cute locally owned boutique but at significantly lower prices.

They had a section for everything from clothing to household items and all the between.

They even had specialty sections like prom and formal dresses.

My kids all enjoyed the Kid's section. The clothing is all $2 a piece and we even found an American Girl Bitty Baby with all the accessories for $10. It was practically brand-new and those dolls plus all those items are at least $250 at the AG store.

The furniture section and household items were one of the nicest I have seen anywhere. The items were very upscale and in great condition.

One of my favorite parts of the whole store was the dressing room. Now I know you're thinking WHY!? It was super clean and very stylish.

I loved that even with it being a thrift store they still had discount tags so you could get items even cheaper than they were marked.

The staff was amazing and the store was in tip-top shape. If you love jewelry and accessories this section was the best.

The best news is they have two stores in the United States. The one in Jacksonville Beach (Arlington) and another one in San Pablo.