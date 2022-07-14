Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Doing Its Part to Save the Bees

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is doing its part to save the bees!

What's the Buzz?

By now we all know the fundamental importance that bees play in our daily lives, but just in case you need a refresher... these little pollinating dynamos are crucial to our everyday lives.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

Save the Bees, Save the Food

Bees and other pollinators are responsible for much of our food sources. 90% of plants on the planet rely on pollinators, according to PlanetBee.org.

The vast majority of plant species-- almost 90%, in fact-- rely on pollinators to reproduce. Pollination is the process by which pollinators help plants to produce fruit (technically anything with seeds on the inside, so that includes things we normally think of as vegetables, like cucumbers, green beans and tomatoes) by transporting pollen from one flower to another. There are approximately 200,000 different species of animals around the world that act as pollinators.

Photo by Bianca Ackermann on Unsplash

More Than Just the Bees

More than just the bees, pollinators as a whole are in danger, and that's a real bad thing for us humans. According to UNEP.org,

But sadly, bees and other pollinators, such as butterflies, bats and hummingbirds, are increasingly under threat from human activities. Bee populations have been declining globally over recent decades due to habitat loss, intensive farming practices, changes in weather patterns and the excessive use of agrochemicals such as pesticides. This in turn poses a threat to a variety of plants critical to human well-being and livelihoods.

Photo by Adonyi Gábor on Unsplash

Preserve the Pollinators

Fortunately, our friends in the Commonwealth of Kentucky recognize the importance of bees and other pollinators and are taking steps to preserve pollinator habitats. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says,

Kentucky roadsides are being transformed into pollinator habitats! Many drivers are accustomed to seeing neatly trimmed grass bordering state roadways, but now, you may see something a little different. While areas next to roads (about a 15-foot strip) continue to be mowed routinely, outside of these locations KYTC mows less often. The goal of less frequent mowing is to expand pollinator habitat and foster the growth of native plants, including colorful wildflowers.

Do Your Part

How can you help? Avoid using pesticides. Plant wildflowers and other pollinator-friendly vegetation.