There are currently sixteen Dollar General Stores within a 10-mile radius of the Evansville zip code 47725. Soon that number of stores will be seventeen, and residents have some strong opinions about that.

Yes, There Are THAT Many Locations

Where Did The Employees Go?

I love the convenience of passing a Dollar General Store on my way home. My go-to location is on 3220 MARINER DR, just off of Oak Hill Road. My son needed some supplies for a project that he was working on, so I had planned on stopping in the DG Saturday afternoon. When I arrived, the store had already closed for the day, but it was supposed to still be open.

Here's Your Sign

This is the note that was taped on the inside of the door on Saturday evening. They literally had no one to work the shift! This was frustrating, but it made me think about other stores and restaurants that are currently short-staffed. If no one wants to, or can't work at the Dollar General Stores that Evansville already has, how can we support another location?

Update Causes Quite a Stir on Social Media

Evansville 411 News frequently shares updated information about new business developments in and around Evansville. The Facebook post with an update on construction and an opening date for the seventeenth Dollar General Store is bringing out a lot of opinions.

