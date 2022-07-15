The Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck has served up delicious BBQ at churches, different neighborhoods, local businesses, and various non-profits. The Rose family just announced they'll be leaving town. Here's why.

It's hard to believe the Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck rolled into Owensboro 6 years ago. They had just relocated from California. They had won various cooking competitions out west and were excited to bring their delicious style of BBQ to the community. They made their debut at the 39th Annual International Bar-B-Q Festival. Chef Nick and the crew have been serving up their delicious BBQ to the masses ever since! What will you miss the most?

LOADED PORK BAKED POTATO

Have you ever tried the MASSIVE BBQ Potato from the Tri-R-Tips menu? It's one of the most popular items they serve. It's perfectly stuffed with mouth-watering BBQ and all of the fixings. The line is always around the corner with people anxious to get one of those potatoes! It's like three meals in one.

My MOST FAVORITE thing on your menu! - Kelly Kelly Bo-Belly

Naps are recommended after eating this loaded potato. - Kwame Ward

It’s my favorite! - Elizabeth Clary

Neal James was best known as “The Banjo Man” from Animal Planet’s “The Call of the Wildman”. In 2018, he came to Friday After 5 for a Christmas Wish fundraiser. My husband told him he needed to try the HUGE BBQ-topped potato from the Tri-R-Tips food truck. The look on his face was priceless. He loved it!

Unfortunately, Neal passed away in 2019 from natural causes at 55 years old.

HEAPING BBQ NACHOS & TACOS NEVER DISAPPOINT

The pulled pork BBQ nachos and tacos are fan favorites from the Tri-R-Tips menu. It's no wonder why! Just look at all of these ingredients.

TRI-R-TIPS MENU

This summer, Amber and Nick added slushies to the menu. It's obvious they already had Florida on their minds when they chose names for the specialty slushies. They will be perfect drinks for summer in PCB. Do you have a favorite menu item?

The Tri-Tip Sandwich is amazing! - Ashley Morris

The Pina Colada Slushie is awesome. - Anthony Kamuf

THE ROSE FAMILY MAKES A SAD ANNOUNCEMENT

I've known Amber, Nick, and their family for years. They brought their truck to many events I attended, charity projects I was involved in, and concerts all over the tri-state. Not only are they nice, down-to-earth people, but they know how to cook smokin' good BBQ. Months ago, they shared with me that they had bought a home in Florida. They were making plans to move there soon. Amber made the announcement this week on social media.

"So by now, I think most of you have heard the news. We are moving! We are very thankful for all of the business and support in KY, and other surrounding places. But, now it's time for a new chapter of our lives. I know a lot of you will be upset by it, although I hope not too much at us, and we hope to see some of you whenever you take a trip to the ocean. Panama City, FL is our new home!

We will miss so many people here! So many of you have earned a special spot in our hearts and our lives….so making this announcement has been extremely hard to make myself do!! Because, although I’m over the moon excited for our new chapter of life, and our new opportunities for our food truck… we’re also really sad because Owensboro was our home for over 6 years and has been the key to our success!

Anyways, I just wanted to get that out there, but we really appreciate you all and hope to see you down there whenever you are in the PCB area or if we are ever at an event somewhere that you're at, PLEASE COME SAY HELLO!!! Even if you can’t or don’t wanna buy anything from us!

Thanks again, everyone. Y’all are amazing and we love you all!"

We are going to miss you guys; but, when I travel to PCB, I’m looking you all up! Enjoy your new home and life! - Sharon Gayle Carden

So happy for you all but I'm gonna miss you all. Definitely gonna have to come and get a potato or two before you leave. - Samantha Wheatley

Best wishes on your new adventures! - Kim Estes

I can get used to this! Just 0.2 miles from our house Amber recently shared. Who can blame them for moving to the beauty of PCB?

Besides the beautiful weather, water, and fun, I asked Amber why else they chose to move to Florida.

"Our boys want careers as marine biologists, and there are so many opportunities down here for that sort of thing. But we are going to miss everyone so much! It’s not near as easy to do as we thought it would be. That’s for sure!

That’s so cool that you got to write our first story and our last one there in Owensboro!"

It's been my pleasure! We wish the Rose family all the best in life and business. Good luck...... you'll be missed.

MANY DISAPPOINTED CUSTOMERS

We will be in PCB the first week of Aug! You all will have to let me know where yall are at so I can grab some to hold me over till the next time in PCB! - Mandy Dillow



Best wishes to you and your family! - Dalelyn Walker

Don’t mind me over here trying to figure out how to stop this from happening! I will miss my funny guy too much! I’m SO happy for you all, and will definitely reach out if we are ever in PCB. - Nikki Gentry Sims

I’m so happy for you all! - Brandy L Rowan