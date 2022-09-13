A few years ago, I stumbled across this place quite coincidentally. Kevin and I had actually traveled to Corbin, Kentucky to visit Cumberland Falls and go white water rafting. However, we quickly realized that Corbin was home to another, quite international, claim to fame. Corbin is considered the "Birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken."

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...

My friend Vivian Johnson and her husband Aaron recently made a stop in Corbin too. Naturally, they did what we did and snagged some incredible footage of Cumberland Falls.

They also decided that they had to go pay homage to Colonel Harland Sanders. After all, when in Rome or, in this case, when in Corbin!

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...

The original KFC was actually called Sanders Cafe and it got its start in the early 1930s.

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...

Sanders Cafe and the fried chicken served there quickly became popular with locals and from folks around the state. Within ten years, Colonel Sanders had perfected his now world-famous "Secret Recipe."

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...

In 1952, the Colonel franchised that "secret recipe" Kentucky Fried Chicken for the first time. That first, franchised KFC location opened in South Salt Lake, Utah.

However, Corbin lays claim to the true "original" Kentucky Fried Chicken. After all, Corbin had the Colonel.

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC loading...

Today, not only can you enjoy some true Kentucky Fried Chicken, but you can tour the Harland Sanders Cafe & Museum- THE birthplace of the original recipe.

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...

As you know, there are Kentucky Fried Chicken locations all over the world. In fact, just in the last year-and-a-half, I have eaten at KFC locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Berlin, Germany. Kevin and I think it's hilarious, as Kentuckians, to visit KFC locations in other countries.

But if you'd like to visit THE birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken, you don't have to go all that far at all. Do what Vivian and Aaron did and what Kevin and I have done as well. Load up in the car and head to Corbin.

The drive will take you just under four hours, but will be worth it! The Harland Sanders Cafe is legendary, historic and still DELICIOUS!

Vivian Johnson Vivian Johnson loading...