How To Get Amazon’s Flu and Cold Essentials for Way Less Than Drugstore Prices

It is that time of year again. Cold and flu season. If you're wanting to get some over the counter medicine to help ease your symptoms, here's how you can get some cheaper than your drugstore's prices.

Many go to Amazon to order things like electronics, home accessories, clothes, and things like that. However, I just learned that Amazon also offers a "one-stop-shop" for all of your over the counter medications. Not only that, but in most cases they are also cheaper than you would find them at your local drug store. In a time where people don't want to risk going out of their house to get sick, especially if they already don't feel well, Amazon comes in to change the game.

Amazon's healthcare line, Basic Care, offers several over-the-counter medications to treat everything from pain and allergies to indigestion and cold symptoms. Amazon Basic Care products are held to the same FDA standards as other leading brands.

According to People, a few of their items include:

This is really cool when you think about it. Virtually everyone already uses Amazon because they would rather have something delivered to their doorsteps than to spend forever in a store. It seems like this is a great option for most people to take advantage of. With cold and flu season upon us, now is a good time to stock up on that medication.

Judging by the look of things, they have a lot of different options in terms of over the counter medications for adults and children, nutritional drinks, feminine hygiene, sleep aid, stop smoking, and even hair regrowth.

Amazon Basic Care products also come with free delivery when you spend more than $25. According to People, if you are in a crunch and need to get medication ASAP, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime trial membership, which comes with free two-day shipping. They are also offering a subscription option to their medication that way you can ensure that you never run out of the essentials. Below are a few of their products that you can check out. If you want to see everything that they carry, you can click here.