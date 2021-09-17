Flipping homes has become a new pastime for a lot of folks. How about flipping an old school bus/skoolie into a traveling home? Two friends from Owensboro did and it's for sale.

According to Buildwithrise.com;

Joshua Phillips and his best friend/business partner love grow up toys and doing things with their family. Josh said they work so hard during the week their weekends are for fun and so the adventure began to find the perfect camper. Here's the back story;

Both of us have a blended family of 6 each. We kept looking for campers that would sleep all of us with no avail unless we wanted to spend 40k or more. So, we took action and decided with our skillset in remodeling our own sober living houses that we would design and create our own that would fit both of our families. Found the bus in Calhoun from a farmer who had purchased the bus from an auction in Indiana with the same goal in mind....to create an rv. He decided it was gonna be too much work for him and listed it on marketplace. We got it home and started straight to work on it utilizing our guys from some of the sober living houses that were behind on rent and wanted to work to give us a little extra manpower. We tore the seats and the old flooring out down to the steel plate that sits on the frame. We started with 3/4" plywood across the floor to reinforce the floor for the future. Laid waterproof flooring on top of that. The real struggle was the design. We literally drew blueprint after blueprint of what we thought would work. That was the hardest part really. Trying to get 4 grown adults to agree on a design....lol Jon is an electrician and has specialist so he worked on that end of things. I've picked up on plumbing and framework through years of working on things myself so I handled most of that end. We found 2 fold out camper couches on Facebook and worked around them to design the rest. The bunks were the most difficult to design. They had to be strong enough to support the weight of an adult so we knew our kiddos would be safe sleeping on them. The legs are made of 3/4 black pipe. They screw into the bottom of the bunks and set into a 1" black pipe fitting on the floor. The exterior side is mounted on stronger than normal door hinges. When the legs are removed they are able to fold up to the wall for a more open plan if one of our families wanted to camp without the other family. We went with a rustic look on the cabinet facing, walls, and the shower. I know the fleet mechanic at CRS very well and had him look the bus over and service all routine maintenance things on it for us. He said he would feel confident driving it to Florida with no problems after he serviced it. Then comes the paint job.....that was and still is a disaster! Lol we chose gray at first. Got both families and all of our kids together to help paint this monstrosity! After it was grey.....we all were reminded of a prison bus. Our wives showed us who the real bosses were and decided that wasn't gonna fly.....so we repainted it white...mostly. Then, we simply threw in some memory foam padding and some bedding and decor. We then dubbed her.....the skank tank! My wife has a t-shirt making business so she made the sticker for the back window. It's awesome really!