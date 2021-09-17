Grocery Store Chain Looks to Hire 20,000 People for the Holidays

The workforce landscape is in a strange place right now - just about everywhere you look, businesses are hiring, but many of those jobs remain unfilled. I can't ever recall a time when so many jobs were available, and so many people were still at home, not working. It should come as no surprise, then, to hear about another hiring event, this time being hosted by ALDI. This event, however, is not just to fill a few open positions, or even dozens or hundreds of positions - this hiring event is looking to fill 20,000 positions.

ALDI currently has 2,100 locations across the country and they are growing, and they don't plan on slowing down. In fact, the value grocery store chain has plans to be the third-largest grocery store retailer (based on the number of stores) in the country by the end of 2022. In order to keep up with the growth, ALDI needs to hire more help - a lot more help.

ALDI announced they are hosting an entire "National Hiring Week" from September 20th through September 24th where they plan on interviewing and hiring people on the same day. They hope to hire 20,000 people to help with the Holiday rush which will be here before you know it. ALDI is offering to pay between $14 and $20 per hour for jobs in their stores and warehouses. And don't feel like you're limited to just that week either, because ALDI will still be hiring after the week-long event.

Visit the ALDI website to learn more about National Hiring Week and to see the job openings here in the Tri-State and around the country.

