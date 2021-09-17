Mesker Park Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo Event is Back in 2021, Here’s How to Get Your Tickets

I personally think it's one of the cutest Halloween events in town, and it's officially on this year at Mesker Park Zoo. If you have kids, it's a really fun time, I definitely recommend it! I had the opportunity to hand out candy at a booth in 2019 and had a blast seeing all of the kids in their costumes (seriously there are some creative people in the Tri-state), the zoo was decked out for Halloween, and they had a magic show. It was a really fun time!

Get our free mobile app

This year tickets will not be sold at the gate, and instead, you must purchase your Boo at the Zoo tickets ahead of time online. They have 6 dates they'll host Boo at the Zoo this year and that's October 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, & 24th. The event runs from 5-8PM on Friday and Saturday and 3-6 PM on Sunday.

Here's what Mesker Park Zoo says about the upcoming Boo at the Zoo events:

Get your Boo at the Zoo Tickets today using the link below! Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden’s annual event for family Halloween fun! Live entertainment, decor, trick or treating, magicians, animal encounters, nightly costume contest with prizes and more! Please note that masks are required inside of the zoo’s buildings. Tickets are timed to regulate flow through the zoo due to Covid-19 and in the interest of your safety. Please follow the date and ticket time selected for your entry. Tickets will NOT be sold at the gate. Please click on your e-link and have your tickets pulled up as you enter the ticketing area (if scanning from your smartphone versus a hard copy). Members: To reserve event tickets online sign in with your username and password you created when you registered. This will link your ticket purchase to your membership to receive discounted admission. Shoutout to Old National Bank and Cricket Wireless for making this event possible!

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.