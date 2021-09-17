Donut Bank Announces Re-Opening of All Dining Rooms

Tri-State residents who enjoy stopping by their nearby Donut Bank location for a cup of coffee and a donut or two (or four, or 10) before getting the rest of their day started can once again do just that as the popular Evansville bakery announced they have re-opened the dining rooms all of their locations.

The long-time business posted the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

Back on August 30th, the company announced it would be closing the dining rooms of all their locations, "for the protection of our customers and team." While they did not specify the exact reason for that decision, presumably it was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Coffee With a Cop

This month's edition of the Evansville Police Department's Coffee with a Cop program was scheduled to be one of two this year to take place at Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe. However, Chick-fil-A announced the closing of their dining room as well back on August 9th, and it remains closed as of this writing. The October edition is scheduled for October 6th, National Coffee with a Cop Day, at the St. Joe Donut Bank location. As of now, the EPD has not made a formal announcement as to whether or not that will take place as scheduled. They likely won't until a little closer to the event date in order to have a better idea as to where the area stands in terms of COVID case numbers. It's also entirely possible Donut Bank could decide to close their dining rooms again between now and then.

[Source: Donut Bank on Facebook]

