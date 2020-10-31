Horrified is the Perfect Board Game for Halloween Where you Defeat Classic Monsters

Halloween is looking a bit different this year. For many of us the holiday means parties, costumes, and trick or treating (whether handing out the candy or taking the kids). Unfortunately this year I think all of those activities are going to be in short-ish supply. Many people are opting for a spooky night in, curling up with a scary movie, and some candy for yourself. Here's another idea, Horrified.

My husband and I are kind of nerds when it comes to board games. We've got several we play, and they're a lot of fun. My current favorite though is Horrified. Horrified is a co-op game where you and whoever you play with work together to defeat monsters that have been unleashed on the town. I'm a huge fan of the Universal Monsters so a game where I get to defeat them is right up my alley. It's also a lot of fun!

