When Did Homecoming Prince and Princess Become a Thing?

Has this been going on for a while, and I, as usual, am a little behind the times?

It probably goes without saying, but it's been a while since I was in high school (almost 26 years to be exact - yikes!). Over those four years, I was on the football homecoming court my senior year. Although to this day I'm convinced it was a pity vote or some elaborate scheme to put at least one dork on the court like the plot to some '90s teen comedy, but I digress. The ceremony took place at halftime of the game, as it had done for years, with the finale being the crowing of the queen and the king (not me).

Fast forward to this past weekend, and I was back at a high school homecoming game. This time it was basketball homecoming because my son plays for his school. Much of the ceremony was the same; each class was represented with at least one couple, with the senior class being repped by four. But, before the announcement of the king and queen, another senior couple had a brief moment in the spotlight — the homecoming princess and prince.

Wait, what?

I'm not sure what to make of this. There's part of me that thinks it's a nice "runner up" prize, so to speak. You didn't get enough votes to wear the crown of the queen or king, but you still get recognized in a special way. Then there's the other part of me, the "old man" part if you will. The part that thinks this falls into the "everyone gets a trophy" mentality. The idea of everyone's a winner, and not wanting to hurt anyone's feelings. Why stop at princess and prince? Why not select a dutchess and duke while we're at it?

Let me be perfectly clear, I don't want to take anything away from the students that get the wear the crown of prince and princess. If it was a thing when I was in high school, and I won it, I would have worn that crown, or sash, or whatever with pride. This is more me just thinking out loud.

I understand change happens, and of course, things won't be the same now as it was when I was in high school much like they weren't the same during my time compared to when my parents were there. I also understand change can be a good thing. This particular moment just stuck out to me. Am I making it out to be more than it is? What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.