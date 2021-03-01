‘Worst House In The Neighborhood’ – Honest Listing For FL Home Is Hilarious

The housing market is hot right now because, due to the pandemic, interest rates are very low. Because of this, homes are being listed like crazy.

Normally when a home is listed, the listing real estate agent will meet with the client and discuss what needs to be done to get the house sold. This usually involves looking around the property and taking photos of the outside of the house and each space on the inside of the home.

It's at this time that the real estate agent and the seller will discuss anything that can be done to spruce up the place. Things like pining the inside walls, getting some plants for the inside and around the front door, stuff like that.

Truth is hard to find these days. We don't know who to trust. It's especially difficult to trust someone who is trying to sell us something. I think we just expect that they will stretch the truth to get the sale.

I found this listing in for a home located near Tampa, FL. It caught my eye because it was described by the realtor, with the seller's blessing, as the worst house in the neighborhood. A phrase like that isn't something you use when you want to sell a house. The house has 2 bedrooms,1.5 baths, and 826 sq. ft. for $67,000.

I tried to condense the listing description, but it's just too good. Here's the entire hilarious description.

Here it is, literally the worst house on the street! The Seller has done the hard work of cleaning up the almost half-acre property (it only took 7 dumpsters!), so now is your chance to take it from here. Have you ever watched HGTV and thought, "I could do that!"? If so, pack up your tape measure and start Googling how to identify a load-bearing wall because it's time to put your money where your mouth is! The roof leaks, the floor creaks, and there's a terrible draft, but this 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is very open concept. And by that we mean the inside is open to the outside because several of the windows are broken. There is a large, sunny window in the kitchen... and absolutely nothing else - a wonderful feature for someone interested in a bright reading space (and ordering take out for every meal). Now I know you've heard of a detached garage, but have you ever heard of a detached foundation?! Because that's what you'll find here in the large bonus room at the right of the home. And if you're looking for a house that screams "I've got bizarre and ominous energy!" then honey stop the car because you've found it right here conveniently located off of US-301 in North Zephyrhills. If you need a place to stage your next post-apocalyptic zombie movie, this is it (the covered porch has really good "rest here on your way to the safe zone" vibes). And whether you like to turn up the heat or keep it cool, it won't matter here because there is no HVAC system. Oh and don't forget about the brick chimney that perfectly epitomizes how we all feel after 2020 - about to collapse and going nowhere (literally, there is no fireplace inside the house). What else can be say about this one-of-a-kind opportunity? It's not in a flood zone and will be conveyed with clear title! But we don't have a survey and the Seller has never seen the property, so buyers are strongly encouraged to do their own due diligence. And if you're not interested in crying yourself to sleep every night while you rehab this home, might we suggest tearing it down and building a brand new one in its place? The neighbors would likely thank you.

I actually laughed out loud when I read this description. When I look at the house, I see some potential. kinda. LOL Take a look at the house.

‘Worst House In The Neighborhood’ - Honest Listing For FL Home Is Hilarious

See more photos HERE.

[SOURCE: Tampa Bay Times]