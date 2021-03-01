Owner of Acropolis Restaurant Needs Help Finding Missing Trailer

Doros Hajisavva, the owner of Acropolis Restaurant and Catering on Green River Road in Evansville, is hoping you can help locate his catering trailer after it was stolen from the parking lot of his restaurant Friday night.

The theft was first shared by 14 News anchor, Jackie Monroe Saturday afternoon on her Facebook page. In her post, Jackie said Doros told her the trailer (pictured above) was used to store all his catering items including plates, silverware, glassware, and more. Enough to cater a party of 800 people that took "his whole career to build."

The exact time of the theft is unknown. Jackie posted the theft around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and says the theft took place "last night" which would put the timing around late Friday night or the early overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, no surveillance footage of the theft is available at this time, so it's unknown at this time the type of vehicle that was used to steal the trailer. However, Doros is hoping other businesses in the area may have footage that will provide more information.

Until then, keep an eye out for the trailer around the area. Considering it has no signage on it that would differentiate it from other white, single-axle trailers, it does appear from the photo above the silver fender that covers the right tire has been damaged on the corner which may help.

If you see the trailer anywhere in the Tri-State, or have any information that may help locate it, contact your local law enforcement, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Jackie Monroe 14News on Facebook]