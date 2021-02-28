Azzip Pizza Adds New Square Pizza to Their Menu – Here’s How to Get Yours

If you've read any of my previous articles about pizza, or you've heard me talk about it on the MY Morning Show, then you know I can't have a pizza discussion without mentioning Azzip Pizza. I love all kinds of pizza, and support as many local pizza joints as I can, but I would be lying if I didn't say that Azzip is my absolute favorite. I could go on and on about why, but I'll spare you. I'll just get to the exciting news and the reason for this article.

Azzip Pizza just announced that they are adding a new item to their already delicious menu. The Big Zip and Lil' Zip will now be joined by the Square Zip. According to Azzip, "The Square Zip (the name "Thicc Zip" got shot down) uses a new house-made dough that we bake in 7” x 7” blue steel pans that give it a crispy, golden, caramelized 3-cheese-blend-to-the-edges crust."

The exciting, and yummy-looking new item will only be available for a limited time and at one location (at least for the time being). For now, if you want to try the Square Zip, you'll need to get to the Azzip Pizza at the corner of Mill and First Avenue in Evansville, on Saturday, February 27th. Azzip says there will only be 200 of the new square crusts available on Saturday - I have a feeling it won't take long to go through those.

I mean, just look at that thing. It's just not even fair. Their thin, cracker-like crust is already friggin' yummy, and I don't usually like thin crusts - now you're gonna give me a pan pizza? Not fair Azzip. Those crispy edges are already calling my name.