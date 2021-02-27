Indiana State Police to Put a Full-Court Press on Drunk Drivers in March

The conclusion of college basketball season is coming up next month and the Indiana State Police will take the floor to put a full-court press on the madness that is impaired driving.

OK, enough terrible basketball puns. In all seriousness, the ISP announced this week they'll be increasing patrols across the state throughout the month of March to crack down "on dangerous and drunk driving" thanks to funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

This won't be some hide in the bushes and try to catch offenders in the act patrolling. Troopers will set up where you can easily see them so you know they're watching. This could be along the shoulder of a road, or in the median of the highway.

I think it's important to note the fact they'll not only be looking for drivers that had one too many and decided to get behind the wheel, but also those drivers who are stone-cold sober and driving recklessly because they're in a hurry, impatient, or simply think the rules of the road don't apply to them. This includes speeding, tailgating, and ignoring traffic signs and lights.

In related news, March 14th will mark the sixth anniversary of the Reitz High School student, Logan Brown, who died in an accident on University Parkway when the car he was riding in was hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way. That tragic accident led his father, Charles, to start the local non-profit, Logan's Promise, and host the annual Walk to Remember to honor the memory of Logan and others who have been killed by someone who decided to drive when they shouldn't have.

The organization is currently hosting an online auction fundraiser, and due to COVID, will make this year's walk a drive-thru event. Taking place on the anniversary of Logan's death from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the event will take place in the parking lot of The Home Depot on Evansville's west side instead of West Terrace Elementary School. Visit Logan's Promise on Facebook to find out how you can be a part of it.

