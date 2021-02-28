Now through March 9, 2021 Indiana State Police are accepting applications for the 82st Recruit Academy. Only the first 150 applications will be accepted.

If you're interested in applying for the opportunity to become an Indiana State Trooper will need to start by applying online. Your application will need to be submitted by 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Any application submitted after that time will not be considered for the 81st Recruit Academy.

During their time in academy training, an Indiana State Police Recruit will earn a starting salary of $1,615.39 bi-weekly. Once academy training has been completed, starting salary is $48,000 per year. Other benefits include health care, pension and more.

Before you apply, it is a good idea to make sure that you actually qualify for the position. To be eligible to apply to be an Indiana State Trooper an applicant must,

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

If you are interested in applying for the 81st Recruit Academy, you can fill out the application online here as well as learn more about the career, including benefits, pension, how the selection process works and more.

