Holiday World Announces 2021 Opening Date

At the risk of jumping past spring, a sure sign that summer isn't too far away is the announcement of Holiday World's opening day!

After the COVID pandemic forced them to operate on a shortened schedule and limit park capacity in 2020, Holiday World is preparing to open for a full season starting May 15th (2021), with Splashin' Safari set to open six days later on May 21st. Season passholders will get the chance to ride all their favorite rides a little earlier than the rest of us during the weekend of May 8th and 9th.

It's been a while since I've spent an entire day at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari however, I did get the opportunity to head up there one day last summer and ride the all-new Cheetah Chase, their dual, racing water coaster that made its debut last year, and it is awesome. I can't wait to get back there and ride it again, then dry off with a run on The Voyage.

While they didn't officially announce their COVID policy for the new season in the press release announcing the opening dates, Director of Communications, Leah Koch said the park "will continue to follow recommendations provided by the State of Indiana, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA)." She went on to say, "guests will no longer use the inLine Reservation System to reserve rides," and "in addition to free parking, free sunscreen, free soft drinks, free wi-fi, guests can also expect the return of free hand “Santa-tizer.”

Tickets for the 2021 season go on sale at 8:00 a.m. Central today (March 1st, 2020) through the Holiday World website.

[Source: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Press Release]