Plan to Fly this Fall? You’ll Need a REAL ID to Board the Plane

There's been talks about REAL IDs for quite some time now, but it's already that time to start thinking about updating your ID, especially if you plan to travel later this year by plane. If you don't have a REAL ID by October 1st, 2021 you won't be able to board a plane.

Get our free mobile app

TSA on Twitter posted the reminder that the REAL ID rule will go into effect this October. So what is a REAL ID? If you look at your driver's license is there a star in the upper right hand corner? If not, then you do not have a REAL ID and will need to update yours if you plan to fly after October 1st, 2021. Here's what you need to update your license to a REAL ID in the Tri-State.

To obtain a REAL ID in the state of Indiana you'll need to go to the BMV with proof of the following:

One document for proof of identity

Proof of name change (if applicable)

One document for proof of lawful status

One document for proof of Social Security number

Two documents for your proof of Indiana residency

Click here to see the full list of acceptable documents you'll need to bring with you in order to get your REAL ID in the state of Indiana.

To obtain your REAL ID in the state of Kentucky Drive.KY.Gov has all the info you'll need, but just like Indiana, you'll need to bring proof of the following with you.

One document showing proof of identity

One document showing proof of social security number

Two documents showing proof of residency

Proof of legal name or gender change if applicable

Click here to see the full list of acceptable documents so you are sure to bring the correct ones with you.

To obtain your REAL ID in the state of Illinois you'll need the following:

One document providing proof of identity

One document providing proof of full social security number

Two current documents with applicants residency (like a utility bill etc...)

A proof of signature

For a full list of everything you'll need Illinois has a interactive checklist so you don't forget anything, you can find that here.

See Inside Pigeon Forge Treehouse Cabin with Indoor Lazy River