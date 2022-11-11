Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023.

If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."

The park will accept the following methods of payment:

Discover

Master Card

Visa

HoliCash

ReadyCARD (new in 2023) available through the park's cash-to-card kiosks

All retail and restaurant locations in the park will accept regular credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash, and ReadyCARD. That ReadyCARD will allow guests to load cash onto a prepaid gift card at kiosks located around the park. That service, by the way, will be offered for free and there will be five such cash-to-card kiosks available within Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

For more information, you can visit HolidayWorld.com/Cashless.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will open for its 77th Season on May 6, 2023. Season passes for the upcoming season are on sale now through November 15th at the discounted rate of $45 off.

Plus, starting November 21st through November 28th, Holiday World is having a Black Friday deal, which will allow guests to purchase two Any-Day tickets for just $75 using the promo code HOLIDAY100.

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari is home to award-winning roller coasters and water coasters.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are located in Santa Claus, Indiana.