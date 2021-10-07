Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Set Going Up & When It’s Being Released (VIDEO)

This isn't just a bunch of Hocus Pocus it's the real deal. The set of Hocus Pocus 2 is in the beginning stages of filming and we got a look at the set being built in Rhode Island.

Angel here and Hocus Pocus is probably one of our family's favorite movies. Charlotte has long been obsessed with the Sanderson Sisters and their antics since she was old enough to understand movies. She's been known to watch it ten times in one day and don't you dare touch the remote.

The original movie from 1993 was filmed in Salem, Massachusetts, and several other locations. Many of the scenes filmed in Salem are still available for folks to visit.

The new location is in Providence, Rhode Island, at a place called Chase Farms. The internet was buzzing last week when photos started surfacing of people in the town posting pictures of the set. Apparently, those buildings don't mind if people come close and take a look around.

So, if you're like me you may be wondering if the Sanderson Sisters will be back. The answer, YES!

According to IMDb here's the storyline;

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

If you have been binge-watching the first movie just know that Hocus Pocus 2 will not stream on Disney+ until late in 2022.

