Evansville Car Wash Hosting Haunted Car Wash Fundraiser for Boonville Woman Fighting Breast Cancer

No one is ever prepared to hear the words, "you have cancer." There's no advance warning so you can prepare ahead of time and start putting money back to cover the huge costs of chemotherapy and regular visits to the doctor. Fortunately, we live in a community that is more than willing to help each other out when life throws us a major curveball we never saw coming. All we have to do is ask. That's exactly what one oil change center and car wash are doing for one of their own.

Nitro Wash at Lucas Oil Center on North Green River Road on Evansville's east side is asking for your help in covering the cost of treatment for the mother of one of their employees who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer HER2+. In exchange, they'll give your car a good, albeit creepy, scrubbing.

Located in front of Meijer, Lucas Oil Center will be hosting a haunted car wash Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th from 7:00 to 10:00 PM both nights. For $15, they'll run your car through their Nitro Wash which will be decked out in creepy Halloween decorations and staffed by individuals dressed as zombies, creepy clowns, and other frightening characters. 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the family to help cover medical expenses and other needs.

Get our free mobile app

What is HER2+ Breast Cancer

According to the Mayo Clinic, a HER2+, or HER2-positive, breast cancer diagnosis means the cancer cells have tested positive for "a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2" which "promotes the growth of cancer cells."

The clinic says about one in every five breast cancer diagnoses are HER2 positive and tend to be more aggressive than other forms of breast cancer.

The good news is treatments for this form of breast cancer are very effective and "the prognosis for HER2-positive breast cancer is actually quite good."

[Source: Lucas Oil Center on Facebook / Mayo Clinic]

LOOK IF YOU DARE: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years