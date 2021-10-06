Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun.

As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.

On October 16th, you can visit Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana. It's a beautiful park to go camping, boating, and fishing. However, on October 16th there will be much more to enjoy there. Bring the kiddos out to go trick or treating with some of the campers and other organizations there. Not only that but you can check out some of the fire trucks on-site, enjoy hayrides, a haunted house, and a flashlight walk. The fun begins at 4 p.m. and will go on until everyone is done having fun.

More Trick or Treating At Campgrounds

Each year, Scales Lake in Boonville, Indiana hosts Trick or Treating in the Park. Trick or treating will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 23, and Saturday, October 30th. You can find out more about this event at Scales Lake by clicking here.

