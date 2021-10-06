Evansville’s 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot on the Rise

When the West Side Nut Clubbers decided to try having a half-pot in 2019, they were hoping to simply break even. Turns out, Evansville loves a good half-pot; The winner that first year took home $600,000 after taxes. Local nonprofits also earned $600,000.

Even though the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, the half-pot was a great way to raise money for local charities. $1.4 million dollars was split between the winner and Evansville charities.

To recap:

2019 = $1.2 million
2020 = $1.4 million

The food booths are back on Franklin Street, and the half-pot booths are staying busy. It's looking like we will hit $300,000 by Noon Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

See the current total for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot 2021

Tickets:

1 for $5
3 for $10
20 for $20
50 for $40
And new this year 150 for $100!
For official rules visit www.nutclub.org/halfpot
You must be 18+ to enter
No Presence Needed to win
Visit www.nutclub.org/halfpot to view the winning number
West Side Nut Club Inc
License Number 015530
Ticket booths will be walkup only, no drive-through booths will be offered this year. No online sales, in-person sales only.

How high will the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot go in 2021?

This could be the year that it hits $2 million. If that happens, local charities will get a huge boost, and someone will be a millionaire!

What would you do with the half-pot?

