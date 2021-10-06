Evansville’s 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot on the Rise
When the West Side Nut Clubbers decided to try having a half-pot in 2019, they were hoping to simply break even. Turns out, Evansville loves a good half-pot; The winner that first year took home $600,000 after taxes. Local nonprofits also earned $600,000.
Even though the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, the half-pot was a great way to raise money for local charities. $1.4 million dollars was split between the winner and Evansville charities.
To recap:
2019 = $1.2 million
2020 = $1.4 million
The food booths are back on Franklin Street, and the half-pot booths are staying busy. It's looking like we will hit $300,000 by Noon Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Tickets:
How high will the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot go in 2021?
This could be the year that it hits $2 million. If that happens, local charities will get a huge boost, and someone will be a millionaire!
What would you do with the half-pot?
Go to High Score Player 2 and show off my newly won riches. You get arcade game play. You get arcade game play. You get arcade game play. Everyone gets arcade game play! - James Holman
Home improvement projects: Finish out the garage library by fully enclosing/insulating and adding separate heating/AC, Bathroom remodel, Backyard spa/jacuzzi, Kitchen remodel - Sebastian Wilson