Evansville’s 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot on the Rise

When the West Side Nut Clubbers decided to try having a half-pot in 2019, they were hoping to simply break even. Turns out, Evansville loves a good half-pot; The winner that first year took home $600,000 after taxes. Local nonprofits also earned $600,000.

Even though the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, the half-pot was a great way to raise money for local charities. $1.4 million dollars was split between the winner and Evansville charities.

To recap:

2019 = $1.2 million

2020 = $1.4 million

The food booths are back on Franklin Street, and the half-pot booths are staying busy. It's looking like we will hit $300,000 by Noon Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

See the current total for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot 2021

Tickets:

1 for $5 3 for $10 20 for $20 50 for $40 And new this year 150 for $100! For official rules visit www.nutclub.org/halfpot You must be 18+ to enter No Presence Needed to win Visit www.nutclub.org/halfpot to view the winning number West Side Nut Club Inc License Number 015530

Ticket booths will be walkup only, no drive-through booths will be offered this year. No online sales, in-person sales only.

How high will the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot go in 2021?

This could be the year that it hits $2 million. If that happens, local charities will get a huge boost, and someone will be a millionaire!

What would you do with the half-pot?

PHOTO: LIBERTY

Go to High Score Player 2 and show off my newly won riches. You get arcade game play. You get arcade game play. You get arcade game play. Everyone gets arcade game play! - James Holman

Photo by Jakob Dalbjörn on Unsplash

Home improvement projects: Finish out the garage library by fully enclosing/insulating and adding separate heating/AC, Bathroom remodel, Backyard spa/jacuzzi, Kitchen remodel - Sebastian Wilson

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!

Indiana's Covered Bridges Are A Beautiful Backdrop For The Perfect Fall Festival Parke County, Indiana is filled with historic covered bridges and a festival event that offers you everything you love about Fall.