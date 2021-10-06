About an hour and 15 minutes away from Rockford there's a 63 room castle that will stun you in more ways than one.

Havencrest Castle is in Savanna, Illinois and it's like nothing you've ever seen before.

I promise you that statement will hold true.

A little mysterious, incredibly breathtaking and filled to the brim with personal touches, Alan St. George and his late wife Adrienne created this home with years or hard work and personal touches.

I had the chance to sit down with Alan, the man who owns this castle on last Friday night's episode of Good Day Stateline and couldn't believe that he created each sculpture in the castle with his own two hands.

And it becomes an even more incredible story when you find out that the castle wasn't open to the public until 2018. Prior to that, it was just Alan and Adrienne's home until she passed away in 2006.

Now you can visit the castle and see all of this art for yourself but only on weekends in October and May.

Alan now lives in the castle with his dog. Prince Jesse, a retired Greyhound who loves to run through the ballroom, which is one of the rooms you could probably spend hours digging into all of the details that Mr. and Mrs. St. George added to the room.

You can take a tour for $25 per adult but you can also take the VIP tour, which is only available once a day hosted by Alan himself for $149.

