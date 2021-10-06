Love was in the air — literally — for one Evansville man who popped the question to his longtime girlfriend while riding the Ferris Wheel Tuesday night at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

For Jayden Ketchum and Nate Allen, their journey to this moment began seven years ago in the exact same spot.

I spoke to Jayden on the phone Wednesday afternoon and asked how she and Nate got together in the first place. She told me the two had been neighbors growing up. Eventually, they moved away from each other as their lives took them in different directions. Sometime later (she didn't specify how long), the two reconnected and Nate asked her out on a double date with another couple. After dinner at a "nice place," the four made their way to Franklin Street to enjoy the rest of their evening at the Fall Festival.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward seven years to Tuesday night and the couple once again found themselves back on Franklin Street enjoying an evening at the Fall Festival with friends. As far as Jayden knew, the night was going to be another typical night out at the Festival. Ride some rides, play some games, eat their weight in deep-fried food. But obviously, Nate had other plans.

A Ride They'll Never Forget

Jayden said she had no indication Nate had any other plans outside of just going to the Fall Festival. He didn't act nervous or different in any way whatsoever. The friends they were with, however, did know the plans. Nate had them purchase the ride tickets in advance and suggest taking a ride on the Ferris Wheel. According to Jayden, Nate is "terrified" of heights, and if he would have suggested riding it, she may have figured something was up.

As their carriage made its way to the top of the wheel, Nate got down on one knee the best he could since you're supposed to stay strapped in the entire time, and asked Jayden to be his wife.

Did She Say, "Yes?"

After asking if he was serious "more than twice," and Nate confirming both times he was, Jayden gave him the answer he was hoping to hear — "Yes!"

Jayden said no official date has been set as of yet (obviously the engagement is still very new), but she's hoping to walk down the aisle sometime next October if possible. I say they should continue the tradition of relationship milestones and have the wedding on Franklin Street during the Fall Festival. Maybe it could happen on a float during the Main Parade that happens Saturday evening. How cool would that be? Then they could enjoy a wedding cake made of deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, and kuchens. I'm no wedding planner, but if they want some help making this happen, I'm just a phone call or e-mail away.

In all seriousness, congratulations to Jayden and Nick on this special moment, and best of luck in the future.

Jayden Ketchum & Nate Allen via the West Side Nut Club

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!