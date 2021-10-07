Batman & Robin Will Be Watching Over Evansville’s Fall Festival This Friday

Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street, and this Friday, the Evansville Police Department will have some extra help making sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Throughout the 100 years of its existence, the Evansville Police Department has done a wonderful job at making sure everyone at the Fall Festival is in a safe place. Throughout the past several years, they have had a little help along the way from the Dark Knight and his trusty sidekick, Robin. Each year, Batman and Robin can be seen high atop Gerst Haus keeping watch as superheroes do.

This year will be no different.

If you are attending the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this Friday, October 8th, you might spot them on the roof of Gerst Haus along with officers from the Evansville Police Department at 6:30 p.m. The Dynamic Duo has become something that Fall Festival goers have grown to look forward to throughout the years, especially the kids. So, if you're planning on going to the Fall Festival and want to catch them doing what they do best, Friday evening is your night to do so.

Of course, under the masks, these two are not Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. They are actually some of our very own Evansville police officers in costume (don't tell the kids).

These two are just one of many things that you and the family will enjoy seeing at the 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. If you haven't been yet this year, make sure that you plan ahead and look at the 2021 Munchie Map and of course, find out when and where you can get those Half Pot tickets.

