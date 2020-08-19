Here’s What Your School Cafeteria Lunch Workers Want You to Know

In years past, I have always gone to my daughter's school on Fridays and either sit and have lunch with her or volunteer in the cafeteria. These days, there are a lot of prepackaged foods that little fingers need help to pry open. They can pick a lock to get into the bathroom with you while you are attempting to have "quiet time" but I've seen first hand how opening a milk can cause frustration, tears, and even complete melt-downs.

This year will be very different. No volunteers allowed in schools. Which means more milks to open for cafeteria workers. And the less we can touch food, the better. One local mom and experienced lunch worker put together a list of things to remember about the school cafeteria - especially if you are packing their lunch!