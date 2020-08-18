Deer Pong Allows The Whole Family To Play Classic Party Game

Oh, Beer pong. So many games played over the course of my adult life. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m no good at the game, but I DO enjoy it. When you think about it, it’s a pretty fun game, but it’s too bad the kids can’t play. Well, now the entire family can play, Deer Pong.

The family friendly game involves the same level of ball throwing skills, but with no alcohol. Deer Pong has high tech features too. "Bucky the Stag” will heckle you has you attempt to throw the balls into the cups attached to his antlers.

Walmart.com

Deer Pong is just under $20 at Walmart.com!

During the holidays, my faintly is always looking for silly and fun family games to play. Here are some of the games we have played and some we have yet to play.