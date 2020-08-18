During a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina we took a tour of the Asheville Arboretum. There we found not only acres of flora, a breathtaking bonsai exhibit and miles of trails all accessible for a minimal fee of $16 for parking but also an incredible display of artwork created by artist Sean Kenney and made up entirely of Lego bricks. The exhibit, known as Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks features 16 sculptures created entirely of Legos - nearly 500,000 of them! According to the arboretum,

...this family-friendly exhibit draws inspiration from the living world and combines art, play and science to create an inspiring intersection of education, entertainment and the environment. New sculptures include a five-foot tall colorful peacock, giant dragonfly, bonsai tree and more!

There is no additional charge to view the exhibit aside from the $16 per vehicle for parking that I mentioned earlier. The exhibit will be on display through November 1, 2020. Asheville is full of art and beauty and is only about a 6 hour drive from the Tristate. See some of the sculptures in the photos below.