Why Fortnite Isn’t in the Apple or Google Stores #FreeFortnite

I'll admit, I know just enough about Fortnite to carry on a short conversation with my son about it. He's always very excited to share the latest from the Item Shop with me, every night at 7:00 P.M. When I came home yesterday, he had some big news to share with me, something so big that it's trending everywhere.

Apple and Google have both removed the Fortnite app from their platforms because Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, went rouge to make more money. When you make purchases through the app stores, they get 30% of the profit. If you take away the middle man, obviously you can make more. But, you can't just do that when there are agreements in place.

Epic Games is filing their own complaint, to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces.

You can still play Fortnite on Iphones or Ipads, but you can't upgrade to the newest edition. I tried to update mine, and confirmed that it is not currently in the app store.

FORTNITE UPDATE

Now, you can chat with your kids about something on their level, and actually sound like you know what you are talking about.

Here is the 1984 commercial that is also trending, and the mock ad that Epic has put out, for a little revenge.