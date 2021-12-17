The holidays are often the hardest for families to navigate through when kids are out of school and there is little to no food in the home. Several local folks are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen.

MY SISTER'S KEEPER CHRISTMAS EVE LUNCH

Angel here and just a few months ago Chad announced there was a new Women and Children's Emergency Homeless Shelter coming to the west side of Owensboro in 2022. I will be the Executive Director of the shelter and we are already starting to serve the community in as many ways as we can before we open. We will be hosting a Christmas Eve lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. along with several of our friends in the community at 2820 w. 4th Street. All who do not have a place to have lunch on Christmas Eve are invited.

THE LOCAL POSTAL SERVICE COMES TO THE RESCUE

Our local postal workers are unsung heroes. They work long hours and show up with our mail and expected packages no matter what the weather is outside. They are stepping up to collect items that will be given away at the Christmas Eve lunch. You may have received a flyer in your mailbox over the past week. Please do not leave the items at your mailbox or on your porch. Take those items to the post office here in Owensboro and they will make sure we receive all the items donated. Items needed are non-perishable items and hygiene items. Thank you in advance for helping those less fortunate in our community. Hugr shout-out to my dear friend Kayla Lowe for coordinating the postal efforts. She has a heart of gold and we are so blessed to have her helping our mission.

